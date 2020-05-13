All apartments in Siesta Key
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY

340 Treasure Boat Way · (941) 404-5145
Location

340 Treasure Boat Way, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,950

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key. The best location on the island! Walking distance to Siesta Village and the World Famous Siesta Key Beach and close to Out of Door Academy.

This rare gem of a house is the perfect family home or island get away. Enjoy entertaining guests with your own bar area furnished with wine storage fridge and enjoy beautiful sunsets with the sun drenched light filled windows that provide lots of natural sunshine. Recently renovated through out the entire house, kitchen boasts granite counter tops, master bedroom including an en suite with its own private bathroom and complete with extra large walk in closets.

The house is located on the corner of two canals that lead directly to the intercostal. The large backyard is on the water and has its own private pool, patio with a built in hot tub and boat lift and is perfect for sunbathing, playing by the pool or boating.

Available furnished or unfurnished. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 3000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have any available units?
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY has a unit available for $7,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have?
Some of 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
340 TREASURE BOAT WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY is pet friendly.
Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY offer parking?
No, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY does not offer parking.
Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have a pool?
Yes, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY has a pool.
Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have accessible units?
No, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 TREASURE BOAT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
