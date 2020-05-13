340 TREASURE BOAT WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Magnificent Fully Renovated Modern Luxury Home features 4 bedroom and 4.5 bathrooms in the heart of Siesta Key. The best location on the island! Walking distance to Siesta Village and the World Famous Siesta Key Beach and close to Out of Door Academy.



This rare gem of a house is the perfect family home or island get away. Enjoy entertaining guests with your own bar area furnished with wine storage fridge and enjoy beautiful sunsets with the sun drenched light filled windows that provide lots of natural sunshine. Recently renovated through out the entire house, kitchen boasts granite counter tops, master bedroom including an en suite with its own private bathroom and complete with extra large walk in closets.



The house is located on the corner of two canals that lead directly to the intercostal. The large backyard is on the water and has its own private pool, patio with a built in hot tub and boat lift and is perfect for sunbathing, playing by the pool or boating.



Available furnished or unfurnished. Pets are welcome.