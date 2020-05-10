All apartments in Siesta Key
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO

338 Avenida De Paradisio · (941) 544-8298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

338 Avenida De Paradisio, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info.

DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift. This home is an oasis, located on a lush, tropical landscaped lot with large oaks and palm trees. Inside, the main living room and grand master bedroom opens to a solar heated, pebble coat, screened pool with paver surround for outdoor living and entertaining. The interior is complete with natural cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, built-in desks, neutral colors, crown molding, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting...IDEAL FOR CASUAL LIVING! The exterior is relaxing and designed for comfort. Lounge on your deck...overlooking the saltwater canal, jump into the outdoor shower, enjoy your favorite beverage, read a book, listen to your favorite jam...the options are ENDLESS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have any available units?
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have?
Some of 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO currently offering any rent specials?
338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO pet-friendly?
No, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO offer parking?
No, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO does not offer parking.
Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have a pool?
Yes, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO has a pool.
Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have accessible units?
No, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO does not have accessible units.
Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO has units with dishwashers.
Does 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO have units with air conditioning?
No, 338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO does not have units with air conditioning.
