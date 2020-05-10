338 AVENIDA DE PARADISIO

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

WEEKLY RENTAL $1700 Inquire for more info.



DREAMING OF LIVING THE RELAXED LIFESTYLE...mere blocks to the Village of Siesta Key and the beach, this completely updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath canal-front home sleeps 6 and offers a boat dock and lift. This home is an oasis, located on a lush, tropical landscaped lot with large oaks and palm trees. Inside, the main living room and grand master bedroom opens to a solar heated, pebble coat, screened pool with paver surround for outdoor living and entertaining. The interior is complete with natural cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, built-in desks, neutral colors, crown molding, ceiling fans, and recessed lighting...IDEAL FOR CASUAL LIVING! The exterior is relaxing and designed for comfort. Lounge on your deck...overlooking the saltwater canal, jump into the outdoor shower, enjoy your favorite beverage, read a book, listen to your favorite jam...the options are ENDLESS!