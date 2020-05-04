312 CANAL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pool

Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village. Park your car and hide the keys, as you walk to the #1 RATED BEACH in the US! After walking to the village for food and drinks you'll relax on the BEAUTIFUL back patio! This freshly redone townhome has all the amenities of home. The heated pool is just enough to relax in the evening or allow the littles to burn off that last bit of energy.



Rent both Sides, 312 & 314, to have a private heated pool. Have 4 bedroom / 4 bath house with two kitchens! Plenty of space in the private back yard for the whole family to have fun.



All of your beach needs are taken care of! You'll have access to beach chairs, umbrella, and a wagon to make the trip a breeze!