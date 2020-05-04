All apartments in Siesta Key
312 CANAL ROAD
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:45 PM

312 CANAL ROAD

312 Canal Road · (941) 544-8298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

312 Canal Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1792 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful two bedroom townhome in the AMAZING Siesta Key Village. Park your car and hide the keys, as you walk to the #1 RATED BEACH in the US! After walking to the village for food and drinks you'll relax on the BEAUTIFUL back patio! This freshly redone townhome has all the amenities of home. The heated pool is just enough to relax in the evening or allow the littles to burn off that last bit of energy.

Rent both Sides, 312 & 314, to have a private heated pool. Have 4 bedroom / 4 bath house with two kitchens! Plenty of space in the private back yard for the whole family to have fun.

All of your beach needs are taken care of! You'll have access to beach chairs, umbrella, and a wagon to make the trip a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 CANAL ROAD have any available units?
312 CANAL ROAD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 CANAL ROAD have?
Some of 312 CANAL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 CANAL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
312 CANAL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 CANAL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 312 CANAL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 312 CANAL ROAD offer parking?
No, 312 CANAL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 312 CANAL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 CANAL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 CANAL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 312 CANAL ROAD has a pool.
Does 312 CANAL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 312 CANAL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 312 CANAL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 CANAL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 CANAL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 CANAL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
