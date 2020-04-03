All apartments in Siesta Key
Location

306 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2041 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
This 3 bed / 2.5 bath vacation rental is a beautiful tri-level townhouse in one of the greatest locations on Siesta Key. The #1 beach in America with baby powder sand is 230 feet away and the restaurants, shops and nightlife of Siesta Key Village is only a block away! It has a windowed staircase, Mexican tile floors, living area with wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves, a walk in pantry and glass sliders that open to the covered balcony. It also includes a 1 car garage and an elevator to reach all 3 floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 BEACH ROAD have any available units?
306 BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 306 BEACH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
306 BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 306 BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 306 BEACH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 306 BEACH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 306 BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 BEACH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 BEACH ROAD have a pool?
No, 306 BEACH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 306 BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 306 BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 306 BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 BEACH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 306 BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
