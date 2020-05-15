All apartments in Siesta Key
Location

301 Avenida Madera, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a few blocks to the beach. Beautifully updated, this home is decorated in a coastal theme and features a fully updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances, and a breakfast nook. The master bedroom has a king bed, an en suite bathroom featuring a walk in shower and best of all........a rooftop deck complete with outdoor furniture, a stainless steel grill, and a motorized awning to enjoy the deck during the day. At night, sit and enjoy watching the sunset over the #1 rated Siesta Key beach as you enjoy the tropical breezes and plan your next days adventures. During the day, take advantage of being within walking distance to the beach and all the shopping and dining that Siesta Key Village offers. Or take the short drive over the bridge into Sarasota for even more things to during your vacation. This Pet friendly home is the perfect place for your next family gathering. If the rest of the family is coming, you can also rent Unit B which features another 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. NOTE: The canal area is a shared space with the other Unit. The Units are attached, but have separate private entrances, and are private! There are no shared walls to any rooms of the Units. For guest safety, there are outside monitored security cameras. This Unit is smoke free. No smoking is permitted inside the Unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have any available units?
301 AVENIDA MADERA has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have?
Some of 301 AVENIDA MADERA's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 AVENIDA MADERA currently offering any rent specials?
301 AVENIDA MADERA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 AVENIDA MADERA pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 AVENIDA MADERA is pet friendly.
Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA offer parking?
No, 301 AVENIDA MADERA does not offer parking.
Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 AVENIDA MADERA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have a pool?
Yes, 301 AVENIDA MADERA has a pool.
Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have accessible units?
No, 301 AVENIDA MADERA does not have accessible units.
Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 AVENIDA MADERA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 AVENIDA MADERA have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 AVENIDA MADERA does not have units with air conditioning.
