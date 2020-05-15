301 AVENIDA MADERA

Amenities

**NEW IN-GROUND HEATED POOL COMING IN OCTOBER 2020 ** If you are looking for the perfect location for your next vacation, then your search is over! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath property features a prime location within The Village of Siesta Key and is a few blocks to the beach. Beautifully updated, this home is decorated in a coastal theme and features a fully updated kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances, and a breakfast nook. The master bedroom has a king bed, an en suite bathroom featuring a walk in shower and best of all........a rooftop deck complete with outdoor furniture, a stainless steel grill, and a motorized awning to enjoy the deck during the day. At night, sit and enjoy watching the sunset over the #1 rated Siesta Key beach as you enjoy the tropical breezes and plan your next days adventures. During the day, take advantage of being within walking distance to the beach and all the shopping and dining that Siesta Key Village offers. Or take the short drive over the bridge into Sarasota for even more things to during your vacation. This Pet friendly home is the perfect place for your next family gathering. If the rest of the family is coming, you can also rent Unit B which features another 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. NOTE: The canal area is a shared space with the other Unit. The Units are attached, but have separate private entrances, and are private! There are no shared walls to any rooms of the Units. For guest safety, there are outside monitored security cameras. This Unit is smoke free. No smoking is permitted inside the Unit.