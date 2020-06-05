1387 MOONMIST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet. The property has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a one car garage with a utility sink and two outdoor living areas. The kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and sliding glass doors which lead to the screened lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed, sitting area, a large closet and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The living room has a couch that pulls out to a futon for extra guests. Full sized washer and dryer inside the villa. Enjoy the privacy of your screened lanai and separate open courtyard with seating surrounded by a privacy wall! Enjoy all the amenities of the active Polynesian Gardens community which include a large heated pool, clubhouse and fishing pier extending out over the bay/inter-coastal waterway to relax and watch the boats and marine life. A one month minimum booking is required for January 1 through March 31 and a two week minimum for April 1 to December 31. Rent prices: December through April is $8,000 per month, May through November is $6,000 per month, two week bookings for April are $5,000 and May through December are $3,500. You can bike, walk or catch a ride on Siesta Key's free trolley system to explore boutique shops and restaurants in the village! This will book up quickly so call today!!!