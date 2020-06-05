1387 MOONMIST DRIVE

Amenities
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet. The property has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a one car garage with a utility sink and two outdoor living areas. The kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and sliding glass doors which lead to the screened lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed, sitting area, a large closet and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The living room has a couch that pulls out to a futon for extra guests. Full sized washer and dryer inside the villa. Enjoy the privacy of your screened lanai and separate open courtyard with seating surrounded by a privacy wall! Enjoy all the amenities of the active Polynesian Gardens community which include a large heated pool, clubhouse and fishing pier extending out over the bay/inter-coastal waterway to relax and watch the boats and marine life. A one month minimum booking is required for January 1 through March 31 and a two week minimum for April 1 to December 31. Rent prices: December through April is $8,000 per month, May through November is $6,000 per month, two week bookings for April are $5,000 and May through December are $3,500. You can bike, walk or catch a ride on Siesta Key's free trolley system to explore boutique shops and restaurants in the village! This will book up quickly so call today!!!