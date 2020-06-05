All apartments in Siesta Key
Find more places like 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Siesta Key, FL
/
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:25 PM

1387 MOONMIST DRIVE

1387 Moonmist Drive · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Siesta Key
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1387 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit G-2 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful furnished villa in Polynesian Gardens available to rent. The immaculately maintained, neat as a pin villa has fresh paint, a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, plantation shutters, crown molding and 1,381 square feet. The property has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a one car garage with a utility sink and two outdoor living areas. The kitchen has cherry cabinets and granite countertops. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and sliding glass doors which lead to the screened lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed, sitting area, a large closet and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The living room has a couch that pulls out to a futon for extra guests. Full sized washer and dryer inside the villa. Enjoy the privacy of your screened lanai and separate open courtyard with seating surrounded by a privacy wall! Enjoy all the amenities of the active Polynesian Gardens community which include a large heated pool, clubhouse and fishing pier extending out over the bay/inter-coastal waterway to relax and watch the boats and marine life. A one month minimum booking is required for January 1 through March 31 and a two week minimum for April 1 to December 31. Rent prices: December through April is $8,000 per month, May through November is $6,000 per month, two week bookings for April are $5,000 and May through December are $3,500. You can bike, walk or catch a ride on Siesta Key's free trolley system to explore boutique shops and restaurants in the village! This will book up quickly so call today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have any available units?
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have?
Some of 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1387 MOONMIST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1387 MOONMIST DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms
Siesta Key Apartments with PoolSiesta Key Furnished Apartments
Siesta Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL
Rotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity