1324 MOONMIST DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage

Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.One of only 11 bayfront villas in Polynesian Gardens (a bayside community of 74 villas), the open floor plan/great room in the back of the villa is the wow factor. Two level fully paved outdoor back seating area is magnificent. Front entry with an interior courtyard affords a great deal of privacy plus a private entry to the master bedroom. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and newer backsplash plus breakfast bar/island. Large dining area plus living area with a built in desk. Sliders galore in the great room bring in the sunshine and nature. Perfect setting for watching the birds, manatees, dolphins and boats. Tile floors throughout. Lots of closets with shelving and California style organizers. Crown moulding and plantation shutters. One car garage with laundry area plus 2 additional parking spaces. Active community offers a heated in ground swimming pool, clubhouse and fishing pier. Close to shops, restaurants and America's #1 Beach. Free standing villa lives like a single family home but with the benefits of a condo association where the landscaping and exterior maintenance are taken care of for you. Free Siesta Key Breeze trolley stops in front of the community which will transport you to the Village, Turtle Beach and Siesta Key Beach.