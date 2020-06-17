All apartments in Siesta Key
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

1324 MOONMIST DRIVE

1324 Moonmist Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Moonmist Drive, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Large stunning updated 2 bedroom/3 baths villa with spectacular views of the Intracoastal and sunrises available as an annual rental. Two master bedroom suites with their own full baths. Bonus room can be used as a guest room or an office/den.One of only 11 bayfront villas in Polynesian Gardens (a bayside community of 74 villas), the open floor plan/great room in the back of the villa is the wow factor. Two level fully paved outdoor back seating area is magnificent. Front entry with an interior courtyard affords a great deal of privacy plus a private entry to the master bedroom. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops and newer backsplash plus breakfast bar/island. Large dining area plus living area with a built in desk. Sliders galore in the great room bring in the sunshine and nature. Perfect setting for watching the birds, manatees, dolphins and boats. Tile floors throughout. Lots of closets with shelving and California style organizers. Crown moulding and plantation shutters. One car garage with laundry area plus 2 additional parking spaces. Active community offers a heated in ground swimming pool, clubhouse and fishing pier. Close to shops, restaurants and America's #1 Beach. Free standing villa lives like a single family home but with the benefits of a condo association where the landscaping and exterior maintenance are taken care of for you. Free Siesta Key Breeze trolley stops in front of the community which will transport you to the Village, Turtle Beach and Siesta Key Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have any available units?
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Siesta Key, FL.
What amenities does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have?
Some of 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1324 MOONMIST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1324 MOONMIST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
