Siesta Key, FL
1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE

1319 Dockside Place · (941) 544-3299
Location

1319 Dockside Place, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1827 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
THIS PROPERTY IS EVERY BOATER’S DREAM! EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO SIESTA BEACH WITH ITS OWN DEEDED BOAT DOCK and BIG MARINA WATER VIEWS, this bright and spacious 3/3 townhome affords the ideal island lifestyle. A boat slip is available for up to a 45' boat.
The only sailboat-water marina on Siesta Key, it is less than 100 yards to the Intracoastal and a short boat ride (with no fixed bridges) to the Gulf of Mexico. The main level of this 2 story condo, consisting of living/dining space, kitchen, master bedroom suite, 2nd bedroom with bath, and laundry is perfect for everyday. The open and very spacious second floor has a 3rd bath, additional bed space and a sitting area - the ideal guest retreat. An abundance of storage space is found on the 2nd floor and in the attic of the attached garage. Harbour Towne offers the beauty and serenity unique to waterfront living. Built around a deep water marina, this gated community of 50 units is beautifully landscaped and features a heated pool with spa, tennis and pickle ball courts, private boat docks, clubhouse, and covered pavilion with grills. All of this just across the street from one of the top beaches in the world! Unfurnished. A dream rental at a bargain price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have any available units?
1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have?
Some of 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE has a pool.
Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
