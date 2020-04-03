1319 DOCKSIDE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

THIS PROPERTY IS EVERY BOATER’S DREAM! EASY WALKING DISTANCE TO SIESTA BEACH WITH ITS OWN DEEDED BOAT DOCK and BIG MARINA WATER VIEWS, this bright and spacious 3/3 townhome affords the ideal island lifestyle. A boat slip is available for up to a 45' boat.

The only sailboat-water marina on Siesta Key, it is less than 100 yards to the Intracoastal and a short boat ride (with no fixed bridges) to the Gulf of Mexico. The main level of this 2 story condo, consisting of living/dining space, kitchen, master bedroom suite, 2nd bedroom with bath, and laundry is perfect for everyday. The open and very spacious second floor has a 3rd bath, additional bed space and a sitting area - the ideal guest retreat. An abundance of storage space is found on the 2nd floor and in the attic of the attached garage. Harbour Towne offers the beauty and serenity unique to waterfront living. Built around a deep water marina, this gated community of 50 units is beautifully landscaped and features a heated pool with spa, tennis and pickle ball courts, private boat docks, clubhouse, and covered pavilion with grills. All of this just across the street from one of the top beaches in the world! Unfurnished. A dream rental at a bargain price.