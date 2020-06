Amenities

dishwasher pool ceiling fan elevator ice maker microwave

AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. 55+ COMMUNITY WITH BEACH ACCESS.THIS 4TH FLOOR END UNIT HAS EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO ENJOY YOURSELF. VIEWS OF THE CANAL AND POOL AREA. IF YOUR LOOKING FOR THE SUNNY SKIES AND WARM WEATHER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. NO SMOKING & NO PETS ALLOWED. PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY.