All apartments in Siesta Key
Find more places like 106 BEACH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Siesta Key, FL
/
106 BEACH ROAD
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

106 BEACH ROAD

106 Beach Road · (941) 953-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Siesta Key
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

106 Beach Road, Siesta Key, FL 34242

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
garage
South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer. On every level of this open floor plan home are unlimited views of the incomparable sand on Siesta Key and the Gulf of Mexico. Set in a tropical paradise of palm trees and lush vegetation, modern design with pops of color. Professionally decorated with beautiful furnishings and immediate move in is available. This attached multi level home has an elevator and under building parking. Step into the foyer and glass enclosed stair well plus elevator, the kitchen and family/dining open plan floor has a large porch overlooking the beach, as well as a bonus study/den. The kitchen features high end stainless appliances, large bar perfect for entertaining all overlooking the beach. Up another floor to more bedrooms and a family/game room on the top floor. This location is central on Siesta Key just a block or so from all that Siesta Key has to offer, perfect beach living! Seasonal rate is $22,000 per multiple months, Annual Long Term is $15,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 BEACH ROAD have any available units?
106 BEACH ROAD has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 BEACH ROAD have?
Some of 106 BEACH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 BEACH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
106 BEACH ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 BEACH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 106 BEACH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Siesta Key.
Does 106 BEACH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 106 BEACH ROAD does offer parking.
Does 106 BEACH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 BEACH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 BEACH ROAD have a pool?
No, 106 BEACH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 106 BEACH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 106 BEACH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 106 BEACH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 BEACH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 BEACH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 BEACH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 106 BEACH ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Siesta Key 1 BedroomsSiesta Key 2 Bedrooms
Siesta Key Apartments with PoolSiesta Key Furnished Apartments
Siesta Key Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FL
Dunedin, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FL
Rotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Sarasota, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity