106 BEACH ROAD

South Beach Miami Style House right on Siesta Beach! Ultra luxurious rental available for annual or longer term seasonal rental. Just steps away from Siesta Key Village and all the amenities it has to offer. On every level of this open floor plan home are unlimited views of the incomparable sand on Siesta Key and the Gulf of Mexico. Set in a tropical paradise of palm trees and lush vegetation, modern design with pops of color. Professionally decorated with beautiful furnishings and immediate move in is available. This attached multi level home has an elevator and under building parking. Step into the foyer and glass enclosed stair well plus elevator, the kitchen and family/dining open plan floor has a large porch overlooking the beach, as well as a bonus study/den. The kitchen features high end stainless appliances, large bar perfect for entertaining all overlooking the beach. Up another floor to more bedrooms and a family/game room on the top floor. This location is central on Siesta Key just a block or so from all that Siesta Key has to offer, perfect beach living! Seasonal rate is $22,000 per multiple months, Annual Long Term is $15,000 per month.