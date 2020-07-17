964 Helmsley Court #102

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has and ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and dining nook. GREAT sized bedrooms and bathrooms! Screened in patio! MUST SEE!!! Hidden Village has a great community pool for these hot Summers and an exercise facility. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your viewing. AVAILABLE JULY 10TH!!!



(RLNE3467183)