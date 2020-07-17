All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

964 Helmsley Court #102

964 Helmsley Court · (407) 258-1332
Location

964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 964 Helmsley Court #102 · Avail. now

$1,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has and ample amount of cabinetry, breakfast bar and dining nook. GREAT sized bedrooms and bathrooms! Screened in patio! MUST SEE!!! Hidden Village has a great community pool for these hot Summers and an exercise facility. Conveniently located to I-4, shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Lake Mary Elementary School, Greenwood Lakes Middle School and Lake Mary High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your viewing. AVAILABLE JULY 10TH!!!

(RLNE3467183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have any available units?
964 Helmsley Court #102 has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have?
Some of 964 Helmsley Court #102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Helmsley Court #102 currently offering any rent specials?
964 Helmsley Court #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Helmsley Court #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 964 Helmsley Court #102 is pet friendly.
Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 offer parking?
Yes, 964 Helmsley Court #102 offers parking.
Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 964 Helmsley Court #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have a pool?
Yes, 964 Helmsley Court #102 has a pool.
Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have accessible units?
No, 964 Helmsley Court #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 964 Helmsley Court #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 964 Helmsley Court #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 964 Helmsley Court #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
