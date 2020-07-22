945 Bakewell Ct 201

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Condo - Property Id: 262287



If your looking for a great and quiet neighborhood this is the spot. It has a community pool and hot tub

The guy renting is moving out at End of April, looking for someone to move in May 1st

The rent is 1400 and it also Includes water

If you have further questions or is interested in this condo for rent text this number 4077611933 please say your name and that it is about the condo for rent

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262287

Property Id 262287



(RLNE5707810)