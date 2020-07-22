All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

945 Bakewell Ct 201

945 Bakewell Court · No Longer Available
Location

945 Bakewell Court, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Condo - Property Id: 262287

If your looking for a great and quiet neighborhood this is the spot. It has a community pool and hot tub
The guy renting is moving out at End of April, looking for someone to move in May 1st
The rent is 1400 and it also Includes water
If you have further questions or is interested in this condo for rent text this number 4077611933 please say your name and that it is about the condo for rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262287
Property Id 262287

(RLNE5707810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have any available units?
945 Bakewell Ct 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have?
Some of 945 Bakewell Ct 201's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Bakewell Ct 201 currently offering any rent specials?
945 Bakewell Ct 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Bakewell Ct 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 is pet friendly.
Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 offer parking?
No, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 does not offer parking.
Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have a pool?
Yes, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 has a pool.
Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have accessible units?
No, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 945 Bakewell Ct 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 945 Bakewell Ct 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
