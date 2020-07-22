945 Bakewell Ct 201

Amenities
Condo - Property Id: 262287
If your looking for a great and quiet neighborhood this is the spot. It has a community pool and hot tub
The guy renting is moving out at End of April, looking for someone to move in May 1st
The rent is 1400 and it also Includes water
If you have further questions or is interested in this condo for rent text this number 4077611933 please say your name and that it is about the condo for rent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262287
Property Id 262287
(RLNE5707810)