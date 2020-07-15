All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

824 Wood Briar Loop

824 Wood Briar Loop · (407) 258-1332
Location

824 Wood Briar Loop, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 824 Wood Briar Loop · Avail. Aug 15

$2,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2681 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
824 Wood Briar Loop Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Sanford Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Sanford Near Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Lake Forest! Spacious tiled living area, great for entertaining family & friends. The kitchen features lovely granite counter tops, breakfast bar and wine rack .Enjoy relaxing pool side or in the spa. The community features an award winning clubhouse with meeting rooms and fully equipped exercise facility, community pool, playground, 6 tennis courts, beach/volley ball area with canoes, full court basketball and much more. Convenient to I-4, SR 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2134816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Wood Briar Loop have any available units?
824 Wood Briar Loop has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 824 Wood Briar Loop have?
Some of 824 Wood Briar Loop's amenities include granite counters, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 Wood Briar Loop currently offering any rent specials?
824 Wood Briar Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Wood Briar Loop pet-friendly?
No, 824 Wood Briar Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 824 Wood Briar Loop offer parking?
Yes, 824 Wood Briar Loop offers parking.
Does 824 Wood Briar Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Wood Briar Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Wood Briar Loop have a pool?
Yes, 824 Wood Briar Loop has a pool.
Does 824 Wood Briar Loop have accessible units?
No, 824 Wood Briar Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Wood Briar Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Wood Briar Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Wood Briar Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Wood Briar Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
