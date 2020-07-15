Amenities

granite counters garage gym pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

824 Wood Briar Loop Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Sanford Near Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Gated Pool Home for Rent in Sanford Near Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Lake Forest! Spacious tiled living area, great for entertaining family & friends. The kitchen features lovely granite counter tops, breakfast bar and wine rack .Enjoy relaxing pool side or in the spa. The community features an award winning clubhouse with meeting rooms and fully equipped exercise facility, community pool, playground, 6 tennis courts, beach/volley ball area with canoes, full court basketball and much more. Convenient to I-4, SR 417 Toll Road, Seminole Town Center Mall, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE AUGUST!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2134816)