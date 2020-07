Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities basketball court pool

Dreams Do Come True! Nice bright 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground floor in the gated community of Regency Park of Lake Mary. Spacious living room. Dining eating area off the kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and closet pantry. In unit laundry with washer/dryer hook up . Split bedroom plan for privacy. Both bedrooms have walk in closets. Sliding glass doors lead from the living room to the screened in back porch. Community features a community pool, basketball courts, dock where you can sit and watch the wildlife. All measurements to be confirmed by prospect and or agent