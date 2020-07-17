All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:47 AM

5656 Pats Point

5656 Pats Point · (407) 329-3791
Location

5656 Pats Point, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2325 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath plus large loft, pool/spa home in Winter Park, Seminole County. Freshly painted interior with new carpeting, and tile throughout. Enjoy the lushly landscaped backyard with screened-in pool and spa. Open family room/kitchen, with SS appliances, granite countertops, barstool seating and dinette area. First floor master with large bathroom, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Opens to the pool. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are upstairs, with a 15x20 loft. Relax and enjoy - lawn, pool, ext. pest control included in rent! Cul de sac location in Bear Gully Forest, near Trinity Prep School, UCF, public schools, Full Sail, restaurants and shopping. Adjacent to the Cross Seminole Trail to bike, walk. Relax by the pool - and just enjoy! Call Colleen @407-256-5896 and come take a look. Available for immediate occupancy. Rent applications at KWRentsOrlando.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5656 Pats Point have any available units?
5656 Pats Point has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5656 Pats Point have?
Some of 5656 Pats Point's amenities include granite counters, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5656 Pats Point currently offering any rent specials?
5656 Pats Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5656 Pats Point pet-friendly?
No, 5656 Pats Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5656 Pats Point offer parking?
No, 5656 Pats Point does not offer parking.
Does 5656 Pats Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5656 Pats Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5656 Pats Point have a pool?
Yes, 5656 Pats Point has a pool.
Does 5656 Pats Point have accessible units?
No, 5656 Pats Point does not have accessible units.
Does 5656 Pats Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 5656 Pats Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5656 Pats Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 5656 Pats Point does not have units with air conditioning.
