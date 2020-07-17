5656 Pats Point

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets pool hot tub carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath plus large loft, pool/spa home in Winter Park, Seminole County. Freshly painted interior with new carpeting, and tile throughout. Enjoy the lushly landscaped backyard with screened-in pool and spa. Open family room/kitchen, with SS appliances, granite countertops, barstool seating and dinette area. First floor master with large bathroom, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Opens to the pool. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are upstairs, with a 15x20 loft. Relax and enjoy - lawn, pool, ext. pest control included in rent! Cul de sac location in Bear Gully Forest, near Trinity Prep School, UCF, public schools, Full Sail, restaurants and shopping. Adjacent to the Cross Seminole Trail to bike, walk. Relax by the pool - and just enjoy! Call Colleen @407-256-5896 and come take a look. Available for immediate occupancy. Rent applications at KWRentsOrlando.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

