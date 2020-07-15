All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

544 TALL OAKS TERRACE

544 Tall Oaks Terrace · (407) 333-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL 32750

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and Carpet Throughout Home, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks and separate Garden Tub and Shower, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closets, Sprinkler System, Open Patio, Partially Fenced Backyard, Community Tennis and Playground, Pest Control Included by Owner, Dogs Ok - NO CATS, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1995/ 1601 Sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have any available units?
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have?
Some of 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 544 TALL OAKS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
