544 TALL OAKS TERRACE

Amenities
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and Carpet Throughout Home, Master Bathroom has Dual Sinks and separate Garden Tub and Shower, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-In Closets, Sprinkler System, Open Patio, Partially Fenced Backyard, Community Tennis and Playground, Pest Control Included by Owner, Dogs Ok - NO CATS, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1995/ 1601 Sqft.