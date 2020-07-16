5370 RED LEAF COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic find! Come see this exquisite 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with attached two car garage located in the gated community of Cypress Head at the Enclave. Some of this homes many features include a separate formal living room, dining room, den/office , and NEW carpet. Over-sized Master suite includes his and her closets, garden tub for those relaxing evenings, separate shower stall and dual sinks. This home also has a fenced in yard for extra privacy. Schedule your appointment today!