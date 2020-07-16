All apartments in Seminole County
5370 RED LEAF COURT
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:07 AM

5370 RED LEAF COURT

5370 Red Leaf Court · (321) 946-1119
Location

5370 Red Leaf Court, Seminole County, FL 32765
Aloma Woods

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2374 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic find! Come see this exquisite 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with attached two car garage located in the gated community of Cypress Head at the Enclave. Some of this homes many features include a separate formal living room, dining room, den/office , and NEW carpet. Over-sized Master suite includes his and her closets, garden tub for those relaxing evenings, separate shower stall and dual sinks. This home also has a fenced in yard for extra privacy. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have any available units?
5370 RED LEAF COURT has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have?
Some of 5370 RED LEAF COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5370 RED LEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5370 RED LEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5370 RED LEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5370 RED LEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5370 RED LEAF COURT offers parking.
Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5370 RED LEAF COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have a pool?
No, 5370 RED LEAF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 5370 RED LEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5370 RED LEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 5370 RED LEAF COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 5370 RED LEAF COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
