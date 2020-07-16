All apartments in Seminole County
5088 FIORELLA LANE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

5088 FIORELLA LANE

5088 Fiorella Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5088 Fiorella Lane, Seminole County, FL 32771

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Precious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in the community of Terracina at Lake Forest. The open floor plan features a kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and dining area off of the kitchen, nice little porch to the shared backyard. The ceramic tiles throughout the first floor. The second floor has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub, and shower. The other two rooms are nicely sized with walk-in closets too and have a sharing full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also located on the first floor for convenience. It has 1 car garage, paved walkway. community amenities include community pool, fitness, ground maintenance, and recreation center. Close to I-4, and major shopping areas. Minutes away from the Seminole Towne Mall. 20 minutes away from the Daytona Beach

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have any available units?
5088 FIORELLA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have?
Some of 5088 FIORELLA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5088 FIORELLA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5088 FIORELLA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5088 FIORELLA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5088 FIORELLA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5088 FIORELLA LANE offers parking.
Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5088 FIORELLA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 5088 FIORELLA LANE has a pool.
Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have accessible units?
No, 5088 FIORELLA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5088 FIORELLA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5088 FIORELLA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5088 FIORELLA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
