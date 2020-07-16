5088 FIORELLA LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Precious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in the community of Terracina at Lake Forest. The open floor plan features a kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar and dining area off of the kitchen, nice little porch to the shared backyard. The ceramic tiles throughout the first floor. The second floor has a master bedroom with a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub, and shower. The other two rooms are nicely sized with walk-in closets too and have a sharing full bathroom. The washer and dryer are also located on the first floor for convenience. It has 1 car garage, paved walkway. community amenities include community pool, fitness, ground maintenance, and recreation center. Close to I-4, and major shopping areas. Minutes away from the Seminole Towne Mall. 20 minutes away from the Daytona Beach