Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
3748 S. St. Lucie Court
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3748 S. St. Lucie Court

3748 Saint Lucie Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3748 Saint Lucie Ct, Seminole County, FL 32708

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3748 S. St. Lucie Court Available 08/14/20 Spacious 4/3 Fenced Home with 2 Car Garage in Hollowbrook - Winter Springs - Spacious 4/3 Fenced Home with 2 Car Garage in Hollowbrook - Winter Springs will be Available 8/14/20! The family room opens to the kitchen which includes white appliances, plenty of counter and cabinet space, a breakfast bar and an eat in space area. Carpet and tile flooring throughout. Enjoy the outdoors in the fenced backyard and screened-in patio. One pet will be considered.

(RLNE5906170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have any available units?
3748 S. St. Lucie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have?
Some of 3748 S. St. Lucie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3748 S. St. Lucie Court currently offering any rent specials?
3748 S. St. Lucie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3748 S. St. Lucie Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court is pet friendly.
Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court offer parking?
Yes, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court offers parking.
Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have a pool?
No, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court does not have a pool.
Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have accessible units?
No, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3748 S. St. Lucie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3748 S. St. Lucie Court does not have units with air conditioning.
