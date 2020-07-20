All apartments in Seminole County
2565 Grassy Point Drive #101

2565 Grassy Point Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2565 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
tennis court
1/1 Waterfront Lake Mary condo in highly desirable gated community. - 1/1 Waterfront Lake Mary condo in highly desirable gated community. Spacious Master bed with view of Lake Blue Heron, Fresh water lake with fishing. Over-sized walk in closet. Appliances included inside utility. Convenient to I-4, business center and desirable schools, library, YMCA, & shopping. Lake Mary #4 place to live in US according to recent Money magazine article Clubhouse with sun deck, state of the art gym and cardio center, Playground, Tennis courts, shuffleboard, evening patrol, on site car wash, 24-hour emergency maintenance staff, gazebo with picnic area and grilling station.

There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 500 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE2000392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have any available units?
2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have?
Some of 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 currently offering any rent specials?
2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 pet-friendly?
No, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 offer parking?
No, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 does not offer parking.
Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have a pool?
Yes, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 has a pool.
Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have accessible units?
No, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2565 Grassy Point Drive #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
