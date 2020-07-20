2565 Grassy Point Drive #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym playground pool shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill tennis court

1/1 Waterfront Lake Mary condo in highly desirable gated community. - 1/1 Waterfront Lake Mary condo in highly desirable gated community. Spacious Master bed with view of Lake Blue Heron, Fresh water lake with fishing. Over-sized walk in closet. Appliances included inside utility. Convenient to I-4, business center and desirable schools, library, YMCA, & shopping. Lake Mary #4 place to live in US according to recent Money magazine article Clubhouse with sun deck, state of the art gym and cardio center, Playground, Tennis courts, shuffleboard, evening patrol, on site car wash, 24-hour emergency maintenance staff, gazebo with picnic area and grilling station.



There is a $55 application fee.



Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 580 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 500 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



Equal Housing Opportunity



