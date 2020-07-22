1939 Summer Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool

2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369



This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft.

Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery. This is a sought-after condominium complex in Oviedo and Winter Springs, only minutes from Oviedo Mall, downtown Oviedo with its new restaurants and park. Close to UCF and A+ rated schools in Seminole County and two miles away from 417.

You will be amazed at this nice and clean 2/2 condo with a washer and dryer in place. The Villas at Lakeside condo has state of the art clubhouse and swimming pool.

For details and showing call (407)252-5276

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258369

Property Id 258369



(RLNE5707262)