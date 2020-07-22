1939 Summer Club Dr

Amenities
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369
This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft.
Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery. This is a sought-after condominium complex in Oviedo and Winter Springs, only minutes from Oviedo Mall, downtown Oviedo with its new restaurants and park. Close to UCF and A+ rated schools in Seminole County and two miles away from 417.
You will be amazed at this nice and clean 2/2 condo with a washer and dryer in place. The Villas at Lakeside condo has state of the art clubhouse and swimming pool.
For details and showing call (407)252-5276
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258369
