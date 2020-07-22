All apartments in Seminole County
1939 Summer Club Dr
Last updated June 23 2020 at 10:30 AM

1939 Summer Club Dr

1939 Summer Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Summer Club Drive, Seminole County, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
2 BD/ 2 BA at Villas at Lakeside Condo in Oviedo. - Property Id: 258369

This is a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, approximately 975 Sq. Ft.
Located in the Oviedo behind Lukas nursery. This is a sought-after condominium complex in Oviedo and Winter Springs, only minutes from Oviedo Mall, downtown Oviedo with its new restaurants and park. Close to UCF and A+ rated schools in Seminole County and two miles away from 417.
You will be amazed at this nice and clean 2/2 condo with a washer and dryer in place. The Villas at Lakeside condo has state of the art clubhouse and swimming pool.
For details and showing call (407)252-5276
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258369
Property Id 258369

(RLNE5707262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Summer Club Dr have any available units?
1939 Summer Club Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole County, FL.
What amenities does 1939 Summer Club Dr have?
Some of 1939 Summer Club Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Summer Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Summer Club Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Summer Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1939 Summer Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1939 Summer Club Dr offer parking?
No, 1939 Summer Club Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1939 Summer Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Summer Club Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Summer Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1939 Summer Club Dr has a pool.
Does 1939 Summer Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 1939 Summer Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Summer Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 Summer Club Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 Summer Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 Summer Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
