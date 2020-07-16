1439 Lake George Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow. The ground floor level includes an over-sized 2 Car garage with space for storage, full bath, and bonus space, which could be used as a den, office, or playroom. The second level features a tiled great room, half bath, luxury kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances which include the refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, glass-top range, oven, and garbage disposal. The kitchen has 42" recessed panel cabinets, granite counter tops with square edge detail, a large kitchen island and bar area, as well as a spacious pantry. In the main area, you'll also see a balcony overlooking the lake's natural landscaping and pool! The third level features the master suite complete with dual granite-topped vanities, and separate shower and garden tub. There are also two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry area on the third floor. The bedroom closets have built-ins and there are numerous closets throughout this home providing ample storage. This townhome boasts one of the best views and locations in the community. You'll notice there is a light and air feel in the home due to the high ceilings accented by trays throughout. The townhome is steps away are the lakefront recreation center which includes a fitness area, meeting room, party kitchen, pool area with spa, and tot lot. This gated community features lush oak trees, quaint pocket parks, and biking and jogging routes. You are just a short walk from Colonial Town Park shopping center where you will stroll to watch a movie, dine at one of the numerous restaurants, or enjoy a day of shopping.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



