Last updated April 27 2020 at 9:42 PM

1439 Lake George Drive

1439 Lake George Drive · (407) 772-5555
Location

1439 Lake George Drive, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1439 Lake George Drive · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2163 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow. The ground floor level includes an over-sized 2 Car garage with space for storage, full bath, and bonus space, which could be used as a den, office, or playroom. The second level features a tiled great room, half bath, luxury kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances which include the refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, glass-top range, oven, and garbage disposal. The kitchen has 42" recessed panel cabinets, granite counter tops with square edge detail, a large kitchen island and bar area, as well as a spacious pantry. In the main area, you'll also see a balcony overlooking the lake's natural landscaping and pool! The third level features the master suite complete with dual granite-topped vanities, and separate shower and garden tub. There are also two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry area on the third floor. The bedroom closets have built-ins and there are numerous closets throughout this home providing ample storage. This townhome boasts one of the best views and locations in the community. You'll notice there is a light and air feel in the home due to the high ceilings accented by trays throughout. The townhome is steps away are the lakefront recreation center which includes a fitness area, meeting room, party kitchen, pool area with spa, and tot lot. This gated community features lush oak trees, quaint pocket parks, and biking and jogging routes. You are just a short walk from Colonial Town Park shopping center where you will stroll to watch a movie, dine at one of the numerous restaurants, or enjoy a day of shopping.

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5661830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 Lake George Drive have any available units?
1439 Lake George Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1439 Lake George Drive have?
Some of 1439 Lake George Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 Lake George Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1439 Lake George Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 Lake George Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 Lake George Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1439 Lake George Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1439 Lake George Drive offers parking.
Does 1439 Lake George Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 Lake George Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 Lake George Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1439 Lake George Drive has a pool.
Does 1439 Lake George Drive have accessible units?
No, 1439 Lake George Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 Lake George Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 Lake George Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 Lake George Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1439 Lake George Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
