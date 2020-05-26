1437 Auburn Green Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage tennis court

Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, a fireplace, and a nice shaded yard with trees for privacy. In addition to the fantastic floor plan, you'll also be situated on a large corner lot with the neighborhood lake nearby. The kitchen includes a full set of appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The spacious bedrooms offer plush carpeting as well as plenty of storage space in the closets. To round out this lovely home is the 2-car garage, hookups for a full-size washer and dryer, and lawn care included in the monthly rent! Country Lane is a very quiet and established neighborhood that includes a private dock, coded lake access, tennis courts, and a playground. This neighborhood is centrally located with easy access to 417, and only minutes away from Full Sail, Valencia Community College, Rollins, and UCF.



Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



