All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 1437 Auburn Green Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
1437 Auburn Green Loop
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:02 AM

1437 Auburn Green Loop

1437 Auburn Green Loop · (407) 772-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1437 Auburn Green Loop, Seminole County, FL 32792

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1437 Auburn Green Loop · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, 3BD/2BA Home in Winter Park- Priced to Rent! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,600 square foot home is located in Winter Park! Call this property home and enjoy an open and spacious floor plan that includes vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, a fireplace, and a nice shaded yard with trees for privacy. In addition to the fantastic floor plan, you'll also be situated on a large corner lot with the neighborhood lake nearby. The kitchen includes a full set of appliances including the refrigerator, range, dishwasher, microwave, and garbage disposal. The spacious bedrooms offer plush carpeting as well as plenty of storage space in the closets. To round out this lovely home is the 2-car garage, hookups for a full-size washer and dryer, and lawn care included in the monthly rent! Country Lane is a very quiet and established neighborhood that includes a private dock, coded lake access, tennis courts, and a playground. This neighborhood is centrally located with easy access to 417, and only minutes away from Full Sail, Valencia Community College, Rollins, and UCF.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

Were happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 772-5555. You can schedule a showing online at www.innovativerealtyfl.com.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5543736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have any available units?
1437 Auburn Green Loop has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have?
Some of 1437 Auburn Green Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Auburn Green Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Auburn Green Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Auburn Green Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Auburn Green Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Auburn Green Loop offers parking.
Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Auburn Green Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have a pool?
No, 1437 Auburn Green Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have accessible units?
No, 1437 Auburn Green Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1437 Auburn Green Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1437 Auburn Green Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1437 Auburn Green Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1437 Auburn Green Loop?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln
Casselberry, FL 32707
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
Altamonte at Spring Valley
693 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave
Longwood, FL 32750

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity