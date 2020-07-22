1185 Village Forest Place, Seminole County, FL 32792
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Fall in love with the hardwood-style flooring and tile lining the home. Enjoy cooking in the updated kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless appliances. Stretch your legs and relax in the living room or lounge on the oversized backyard patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
