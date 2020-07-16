All apartments in Sarasota County
4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE

4649 Chapel Hill Drive · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4649 Chapel Hill Drive, Sarasota County, FL 34238
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2822 · Avail. now

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1333 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Arguably the best view in Stoneybrook from the screened lanai of this absolutely immaculate second-floor condo, water and golf course view, it doesn't get any better. Two bedrooms, two baths, beautifully furnished, nice high ceilings, queen bed in master, twins in guest, flat-screen TVs, kitchen with granite countertops, tile and wood flooring, internet access, well equipped, front and rear screened lanais, close to heated pool and tennis courts, great amenities, clubhouse with fine restaurant, golf course, tennis courts, fitness center, walking trails, close to Legacy Trail and minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. You will love it here! RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021. Call for off season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have any available units?
4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sarasota County.
Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
