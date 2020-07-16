4649 CHAPEL HILL DRIVE

Amenities

Arguably the best view in Stoneybrook from the screened lanai of this absolutely immaculate second-floor condo, water and golf course view, it doesn't get any better. Two bedrooms, two baths, beautifully furnished, nice high ceilings, queen bed in master, twins in guest, flat-screen TVs, kitchen with granite countertops, tile and wood flooring, internet access, well equipped, front and rear screened lanais, close to heated pool and tennis courts, great amenities, clubhouse with fine restaurant, golf course, tennis courts, fitness center, walking trails, close to Legacy Trail and minutes from the world-famous Siesta Key beach. You will love it here! RENTED JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021. Call for off season rates.