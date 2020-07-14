All apartments in Sanford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

Lake Monroe

Open Now until 6pm
800 Marbella Lane · (813) 213-4109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Marbella Lane, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B418 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit C112 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lake Monroe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
game room
pool
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
car charging
conference room
internet access
pool table
roommate matching
Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living. Our modern-design apartments in Sanford, FL, welcome you with refined interior finishes, premier features, and a rich list of amenities. Our picturesque location near the beautiful and relaxing Lake Monroe Riverwalk provides refreshing lakeside views and fast access to the best attractions in the Sanford area.(+more)

Our apartment community boasts a well-curated range of prestigious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments adorned with natural polished stone counters, energy efficient appliances, laminate flooring, and stunning Italian-imported cabinetry. Our dedication to high-end living is further reflected by the alluring on-site amenities, which include a screened-in pool, elite fitness center, game room, business cafe, and clubhouse. That’s not all: to make everyday life even easier, we also offer elevator access to every floor, electric vehicle charging s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Storage Details: Detached Storage Unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lake Monroe have any available units?
Lake Monroe has 2 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lake Monroe have?
Some of Lake Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lake Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
Lake Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lake Monroe pet-friendly?
Yes, Lake Monroe is pet friendly.
Does Lake Monroe offer parking?
Yes, Lake Monroe offers parking.
Does Lake Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lake Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lake Monroe have a pool?
Yes, Lake Monroe has a pool.
Does Lake Monroe have accessible units?
Yes, Lake Monroe has accessible units.
Does Lake Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lake Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Does Lake Monroe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lake Monroe has units with air conditioning.

