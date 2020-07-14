Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym game room pool accessible parking bbq/grill car charging conference room internet access pool table roommate matching

Proudly introducing Lake Monroe Apartments, a brand-new community set to change your expectations for luxury suburban living. Our modern-design apartments in Sanford, FL, welcome you with refined interior finishes, premier features, and a rich list of amenities. Our picturesque location near the beautiful and relaxing Lake Monroe Riverwalk provides refreshing lakeside views and fast access to the best attractions in the Sanford area.(+more)



Our apartment community boasts a well-curated range of prestigious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments adorned with natural polished stone counters, energy efficient appliances, laminate flooring, and stunning Italian-imported cabinetry. Our dedication to high-end living is further reflected by the alluring on-site amenities, which include a screened-in pool, elite fitness center, game room, business cafe, and clubhouse. That’s not all: to make everyday life even easier, we also offer elevator access to every floor, electric vehicle charging s