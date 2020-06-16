All apartments in Sanford
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8

700 W Airport Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

700 W Airport Blvd, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
pool
hot tub
700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 Available 11/01/19 2nd Floor Condo at Sandalwood Villas - AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1st!! Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location just minutes from the 417, 17-92 and other major roads. This 2nd floor unit features a large living room, dining room, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closet and a screened front porch. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant. Call today!
Small, quiet community with a pool for its residences to use, as well as a hot tub and fitness room.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Living Room
Dining Room
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Walk-in Closet
Screened Front Porch
Water Included
Community Pool
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Can take up to 14 days for approval. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2411014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have any available units?
700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have?
Some of 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 offer parking?
No, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 does not offer parking.
Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have a pool?
Yes, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 has a pool.
Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have accessible units?
Yes, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 has accessible units.
Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

