Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible gym pool hot tub

700 E Airport Blvd. Apt J8 Available 11/01/19 2nd Floor Condo at Sandalwood Villas - AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 1st!! Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in great location just minutes from the 417, 17-92 and other major roads. This 2nd floor unit features a large living room, dining room, full size washer and dryer, walk-in closet and a screened front porch. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant. Call today!

Small, quiet community with a pool for its residences to use, as well as a hot tub and fitness room.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Living Room

Dining Room

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Walk-in Closet

Screened Front Porch

Water Included

Community Pool

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Can take up to 14 days for approval. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



