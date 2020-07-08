All apartments in Sanford
427 Carina Cir
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

427 Carina Cir

427 Carina Circle · No Longer Available
Location

427 Carina Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
PRISTINE CLEAN 3 BDRM TOWNHOUSE IN SANFORD! - Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2-1/2 bath townhouse with new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, brand new STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, with brand new washer and dryer too!! Available May 15th and sweet community! You will love how close it is to the 417 and a END UNIT! There is a small patio for putting out a chair or two and enjoying the beautiful outdoors! Light and bright interior and all bedrooms upstairs in this cute home! Landlord will not approve any pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723724)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
