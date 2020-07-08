427 Carina Cir

Amenities

PRISTINE CLEAN 3 BDRM TOWNHOUSE IN SANFORD! - Beautiful 3 bdrm, 2-1/2 bath townhouse with new carpet, new vinyl plank flooring downstairs, brand new STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, with brand new washer and dryer too!! Available May 15th and sweet community! You will love how close it is to the 417 and a END UNIT! There is a small patio for putting out a chair or two and enjoying the beautiful outdoors! Light and bright interior and all bedrooms upstairs in this cute home! Landlord will not approve any pets.



