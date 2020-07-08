403 Terrace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking

2/3 Townhome In Hidden Lake Villas - 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in the Hidden Lake Villas. Two-story unit with spacious kitchen, fireplace, washer and dryer, and tile/laminate floors throughout. Private screened courtyard entry area with entertaining bar and assigned parking. Conveniently located close to the Toll 417 for easy commute.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Chris Gold

407-896-1200 ext 240



(RLNE5198158)