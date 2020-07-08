All apartments in Sanford
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

403 Terrace Court

403 Terrace Court · No Longer Available
Location

403 Terrace Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
2/3 Townhome In Hidden Lake Villas - 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse in the Hidden Lake Villas. Two-story unit with spacious kitchen, fireplace, washer and dryer, and tile/laminate floors throughout. Private screened courtyard entry area with entertaining bar and assigned parking. Conveniently located close to the Toll 417 for easy commute.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Chris Gold
407-896-1200 ext 240

(RLNE5198158)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

