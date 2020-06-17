All apartments in Sanford
325 Arbor Lakes Cir

325 Arbor Lakes Circle · (407) 258-1332
Location

325 Arbor Lakes Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 Arbor Lakes Cir · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
ADORABLE 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent in Sanford, FL! - Welcome home to this GORGEOUS 2 Bed 2 Bath Gated Condo for Rent in Sanford, FL near Lake Mary, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. This second floor condo is in the gated community of Arbor Lakes. SPACIOUS layout with family room and separate dining room. The kitchen showcases ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Balcony is nicely shaded for relaxing with family and friends.

Arbor Lakes features a community pool/spa, exercise facility, clubhouse, picnic area with grills, tennis court and a car care pavilion. Conveniently located to I-4, SR 417, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. No cats. 1 pet per unit and 50 lb pet restriction per HOA. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5403238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

