Sanford, FL
319 Live Oak Boulevard
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

319 Live Oak Boulevard

319 Live Oak Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

319 Live Oak Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3/5 Remodeled Home In Sanford - Completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was painstakingly renovated to the newest style and comfort level. Virtually EVERYTHING is new! Open the front door and step into an incredible great room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is completely new and features soft-close cabinets, brand new appliances, and lots of granite counter space. All flooring is new wood plank tile and the bathrooms are impeccable. LED lighting, all new fixtures, fresh paint inside and out, new garage door and garage door opener....the list goes on! According to public records, there are 1,422 total square feet, with 1,064 heated square feet. This one won't last, so make your appointment today!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have any available units?
319 Live Oak Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have?
Some of 319 Live Oak Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Live Oak Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
319 Live Oak Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Live Oak Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 319 Live Oak Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 319 Live Oak Boulevard offers parking.
Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Live Oak Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have a pool?
No, 319 Live Oak Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 319 Live Oak Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Live Oak Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Live Oak Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 319 Live Oak Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

