319 Live Oak Boulevard

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3/5 Remodeled Home In Sanford - Completely remodeled and ready for immediate occupancy! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home was painstakingly renovated to the newest style and comfort level. Virtually EVERYTHING is new! Open the front door and step into an incredible great room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is completely new and features soft-close cabinets, brand new appliances, and lots of granite counter space. All flooring is new wood plank tile and the bathrooms are impeccable. LED lighting, all new fixtures, fresh paint inside and out, new garage door and garage door opener....the list goes on! According to public records, there are 1,422 total square feet, with 1,064 heated square feet. This one won't last, so make your appointment today!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



(RLNE5619724)