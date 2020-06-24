All apartments in Sanford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2861 Retreat View Cir

2861 Retreat View Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2861 Retreat View Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
End Unit Townhome With Too Many Extras to List! AVAILABLE March 1st! - Very nice three bedroom, two and a half town home with ceramic time and newer carpeting, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and closet pantry. Home features living and dining combination. A covered patio features sliding glass doors. All bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a garden tub, his and her closets and a private balcony. Features include an inside laundry center with washer and dryer, garage with door opener.

Excellent location just off of Rinehart Rd. near I-4, Seminole Towne Center, Restaurants and more. Pets allowed.

(RLNE2314987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

