2861 Retreat View Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

End Unit Townhome With Too Many Extras to List! AVAILABLE March 1st! - Very nice three bedroom, two and a half town home with ceramic time and newer carpeting, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar and closet pantry. Home features living and dining combination. A covered patio features sliding glass doors. All bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a garden tub, his and her closets and a private balcony. Features include an inside laundry center with washer and dryer, garage with door opener.



Excellent location just off of Rinehart Rd. near I-4, Seminole Towne Center, Restaurants and more. Pets allowed.



