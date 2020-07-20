All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

2820 San Jacinto Cir

2820 San Jacinto Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2820 San Jacinto Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Upgraded Townhome close to shopping and all main highways - This beautiful 3/2.5 town home with a large 2 car garage end unit is ready for you! Home features upgraded tile in the downstairs , carpet only in bedrooms , laundry downstairs , wood flooring in the hall and all closets have the California closet shelving and is conveniently located close to the Seminole Mall, 417 interchange and I-4 for an easy commute. The community offers an nice pool area as well as a shaded picnic area over looking the pond. Call today for an appointment. (407) 957-5003

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2717235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have any available units?
2820 San Jacinto Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have?
Some of 2820 San Jacinto Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 San Jacinto Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2820 San Jacinto Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 San Jacinto Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 San Jacinto Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2820 San Jacinto Cir offers parking.
Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 San Jacinto Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2820 San Jacinto Cir has a pool.
Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have accessible units?
No, 2820 San Jacinto Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 San Jacinto Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 San Jacinto Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 San Jacinto Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
