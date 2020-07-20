2820 San Jacinto Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Beautiful Upgraded Townhome close to shopping and all main highways - This beautiful 3/2.5 town home with a large 2 car garage end unit is ready for you! Home features upgraded tile in the downstairs , carpet only in bedrooms , laundry downstairs , wood flooring in the hall and all closets have the California closet shelving and is conveniently located close to the Seminole Mall, 417 interchange and I-4 for an easy commute. The community offers an nice pool area as well as a shaded picnic area over looking the pond. Call today for an appointment. (407) 957-5003



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2717235)