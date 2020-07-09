2618 River Landing Dr

Amenities

Beautiful End Unit Townhome In Riverview, Sanford, Florida - Beautiful end-unit 3Bedroom/3Bath townhome in Riverview! Screened patio overlooks scenic pond with fountain! Open floor plan with ceramic tiled great room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus den/office downstairs and full bath! Upstairs includes Master bedroom and bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath plus laundry room. The Riverview community conveniently adjoins the SunRail station plus features gated access, pool and tot lot! Just a short distance to Riverwalk along Lake Monroe, Seminole Towne Center Mall and lots of other great shopping and restaurant destinations! Sorry NO PETS! ** HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED **



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3864819)