All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 2618 River Landing Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
2618 River Landing Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

2618 River Landing Dr

2618 River Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2618 River Landing Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Beautiful End Unit Townhome In Riverview, Sanford, Florida - Beautiful end-unit 3Bedroom/3Bath townhome in Riverview! Screened patio overlooks scenic pond with fountain! Open floor plan with ceramic tiled great room, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances plus den/office downstairs and full bath! Upstairs includes Master bedroom and bath, 2 additional bedrooms and full bath plus laundry room. The Riverview community conveniently adjoins the SunRail station plus features gated access, pool and tot lot! Just a short distance to Riverwalk along Lake Monroe, Seminole Towne Center Mall and lots of other great shopping and restaurant destinations! Sorry NO PETS! ** HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3864819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2618 River Landing Dr have any available units?
2618 River Landing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2618 River Landing Dr have?
Some of 2618 River Landing Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2618 River Landing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2618 River Landing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2618 River Landing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2618 River Landing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2618 River Landing Dr offer parking?
No, 2618 River Landing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2618 River Landing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2618 River Landing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2618 River Landing Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2618 River Landing Dr has a pool.
Does 2618 River Landing Dr have accessible units?
No, 2618 River Landing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2618 River Landing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2618 River Landing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2618 River Landing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2618 River Landing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology