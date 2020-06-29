All apartments in Sanford
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:38 AM

258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE

258 Mary Brook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

258 Mary Brook Circle, Sanford, FL 32771
Saint Josephs

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A spacious layout that offers a beautiful kitchen/family/dining room combo with ALL CERAMIC TILE flooring downstairs and all bedrooms located upstairs. The large master retreat offers a custom walk in CALIFORNIA CLOSET, an UPGRADED DOUBLE VANITY, a spacious walk in shower with floor to ceiling tile. Nice 3 bed and 2.5 bath with 1 car garage/brick paver driveway, a large back lanai with privacy wall. This townhome is located across the street from the community swimming pool. The prime location makes this home conveniently located near major thoroughfares, shopping, restaurants, Wekiva State Park, entertainment venues, with easy access to I-4 the 417 Hwy and to the Seminole Town Center and Sanford Intl Airport. Seminole County Schools of Choice Program available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have any available units?
258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have?
Some of 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

