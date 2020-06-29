258 MERRY BROOK CIRCLE

Amenities

A spacious layout that offers a beautiful kitchen/family/dining room combo with ALL CERAMIC TILE flooring downstairs and all bedrooms located upstairs. The large master retreat offers a custom walk in CALIFORNIA CLOSET, an UPGRADED DOUBLE VANITY, a spacious walk in shower with floor to ceiling tile. Nice 3 bed and 2.5 bath with 1 car garage/brick paver driveway, a large back lanai with privacy wall. This townhome is located across the street from the community swimming pool. The prime location makes this home conveniently located near major thoroughfares, shopping, restaurants, Wekiva State Park, entertainment venues, with easy access to I-4 the 417 Hwy and to the Seminole Town Center and Sanford Intl Airport. Seminole County Schools of Choice Program available.