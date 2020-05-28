All apartments in Sanford
2525 Ridgewood Avenue
Last updated January 13 2020 at 5:45 PM

2525 Ridgewood Avenue

2525 Ridgewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Ridgewood Avenue, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Entire home has beautiful wood ceramic tile. Kitchen has a Refrigerator and a Range. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small fenced backyard. Walking distance to Seminole High School. Close to SR-417 & SR 17/92. Please call us today @ 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have any available units?
2525 Ridgewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have?
Some of 2525 Ridgewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Ridgewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Ridgewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Ridgewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2525 Ridgewood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2525 Ridgewood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
