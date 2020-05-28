2525 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Entire home has beautiful wood ceramic tile. Kitchen has a Refrigerator and a Range. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small fenced backyard. Walking distance to Seminole High School. Close to SR-417 & SR 17/92. Please call us today @ 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.