2525 Ridgewood Avenue

Amenities
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex. Entire home has beautiful wood ceramic tile. Kitchen has a Refrigerator and a Range. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small fenced backyard. Walking distance to Seminole High School. Close to SR-417 & SR 17/92. Please call us today @ 407-766-9353 to schedule a walk through appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.
Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.