Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2517 Osceola Drive

2517 Osceola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Osceola Drive, Sanford, FL 32773
Dreamwold

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
50% OFF SECOND MONTHS RENT!!! Available Immediately - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home for rent in Sanford! You will feel right at home the moment you step. Ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. No carpets. Living room features a fire place. SPACIOUS bedrooms. Natural light throughout. Enjoy your weekends relaxing poolside in the private screened in saltwater pool.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawn Care & Pool Care Included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**
***Move in by April 30th and receive 50% off June's Rent***

(RLNE5523717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Osceola Drive have any available units?
2517 Osceola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2517 Osceola Drive have?
Some of 2517 Osceola Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Osceola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Osceola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Osceola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Osceola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Osceola Drive offer parking?
No, 2517 Osceola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Osceola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Osceola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Osceola Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2517 Osceola Drive has a pool.
Does 2517 Osceola Drive have accessible units?
No, 2517 Osceola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Osceola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Osceola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2517 Osceola Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2517 Osceola Drive has units with air conditioning.
