2517 Osceola Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

50% OFF SECOND MONTHS RENT!!! Available Immediately - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home for rent in Sanford! You will feel right at home the moment you step. Ample amount of cabinetry and counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. No carpets. Living room features a fire place. SPACIOUS bedrooms. Natural light throughout. Enjoy your weekends relaxing poolside in the private screened in saltwater pool.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. Lawn Care & Pool Care Included. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

***Move in by April 30th and receive 50% off June's Rent***



