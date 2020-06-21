All apartments in Sanford
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE

2474 Sanford Avenue · (407) 378-2051
Location

2474 Sanford Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1384 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.5, Oversized One Car Detached Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Carpet & Vinyl Combo Flooring, Front Enclosed Patio, One Small Pets Allowed Under 25lbs, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1926/1384 Sqft.

Directions: From 17-92, turn left onto 25th Street, Home in on Sanford Avenue, Parking is in the rear of the home which can be accessed through back alley behind Metro PCS building on the left, Home is the second house on the right from alley.

(RLNE5839746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have any available units?
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have?
Some of 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE currently offering any rent specials?
2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE is pet friendly.
Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE offer parking?
Yes, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE does offer parking.
Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have a pool?
No, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE does not have a pool.
Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have accessible units?
No, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE does not have units with air conditioning.
