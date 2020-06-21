2474 Sanford Ave SEMINOLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sanford - 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms - $1,295.00 - 3/1.5, Oversized One Car Detached Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Carpet & Vinyl Combo Flooring, Front Enclosed Patio, One Small Pets Allowed Under 25lbs, NO SMOKING, Year Built: 1926/1384 Sqft.



Directions: From 17-92, turn left onto 25th Street, Home in on Sanford Avenue, Parking is in the rear of the home which can be accessed through back alley behind Metro PCS building on the left, Home is the second house on the right from alley.



(RLNE5839746)