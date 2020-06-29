All apartments in Sanford
Sanford, FL
2110 Stockton Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

2110 Stockton Drive

2110 Stockton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Stockton Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Regency Oaks Townhouse - Lovely 3 Bedroom - 2.5 Bath End unit townhome in Regency Oaks, a gated community conveniently located near I-4, Seminole Towne Center Mall, great shopping and restaurants!Brand new wood-look plank flooring downstairs and new carpeting upstairs! Open floor plan with great room, eat-in kitchen with complete appliance package, 1/2 bath and screened patio on ground floor. Upstairs master suite features vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bath! Two more bedrooms and full bath upstairs plus laundry center with Washer/Dryer. Single garage with door opener. In excellent condition, you'll love it!. Ground Care Included .. Sorry NO PETS! Close to community pool too!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1897026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Stockton Drive have any available units?
2110 Stockton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 2110 Stockton Drive have?
Some of 2110 Stockton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Stockton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Stockton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Stockton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Stockton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 2110 Stockton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Stockton Drive offers parking.
Does 2110 Stockton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Stockton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Stockton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Stockton Drive has a pool.
Does 2110 Stockton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2110 Stockton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Stockton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Stockton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Stockton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Stockton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
