2018 S Cedar Ave

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford For Rent. - Check out this 3/2 1688 sqft single family home with a very large fenced in back yard.



It has a very nice custom kitchen, with granite bench tops overlooking dinning area



There is a separate living room, sitting room, and dining room.



Carpets in bedrooms



The property is located very close to a local school.

Text 305 951 4494 for an appointment.



Standard Application Process Applies: criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis, no evictions, credit history preferred. Credit check required. Applicants must make a combined income of 3x the rent, Non-refundable pet deposit required. No dangerous dog breeds.



