2018 S Cedar Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2018 S Cedar Ave

2018 Cedar Avenue · (305) 951-4494
Location

2018 Cedar Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 S Cedar Ave · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 3 Bed / 2 Bath Home In Sanford For Rent. - Check out this 3/2 1688 sqft single family home with a very large fenced in back yard.

It has a very nice custom kitchen, with granite bench tops overlooking dinning area

There is a separate living room, sitting room, and dining room.

Carpets in bedrooms

The property is located very close to a local school.
Text 305 951 4494 for an appointment.

www.primepropertymanagementllc.com

Standard Application Process Applies: criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis, no evictions, credit history preferred. Credit check required. Applicants must make a combined income of 3x the rent, Non-refundable pet deposit required. No dangerous dog breeds.

(RLNE1940840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 S Cedar Ave have any available units?
2018 S Cedar Ave has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2018 S Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2018 S Cedar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 S Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 S Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2018 S Cedar Ave offer parking?
No, 2018 S Cedar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2018 S Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 S Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 S Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 2018 S Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2018 S Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2018 S Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 S Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 S Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 S Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 S Cedar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
