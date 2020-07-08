1766 Travertine Terrace

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Town Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! GREYSTONE!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Town Home for Rent in Sanford, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Greystone! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area. CHARMING kitchen. GREAT sized bedrooms. MUST SEE!!! The community is gated and features a swimming pool, playground, and an exercise facility. Greystone is located just minutes from Seminole Towne Center, I-4, restaurants and more. Pets are negotiable per owner. Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School and Seminole High School. Professionally managed by Atrium Management. Call 407-585-2721 today for an appointment to view this beautiful home. AVAILABLE MAY!!!



(RLNE3366136)