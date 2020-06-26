All apartments in Sanford
174 Venetian Bay Circle
174 Venetian Bay Circle

174 Venetian Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

174 Venetian Bay Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VENETIAN BAY NICE POOL HOME - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF JULY. Pre-approved applications are given priority in showings. Newer home with Solar Heated POOL in gated community! Huge great room with large windowed Florida room with wood laminate off to side, spacious kitchen with all upgraded cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, along with granite counter tops. Tiled walk ways and wet areas. Inside laundry room with upgraded washer and dryer. Pool is screened in and home is walking distance to Lake Monroe. Basic pool service and lawn service included. THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#49701

(RLNE2457401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have any available units?
174 Venetian Bay Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have?
Some of 174 Venetian Bay Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Venetian Bay Circle currently offering any rent specials?
174 Venetian Bay Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Venetian Bay Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Venetian Bay Circle is pet friendly.
Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle offer parking?
Yes, 174 Venetian Bay Circle offers parking.
Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Venetian Bay Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have a pool?
Yes, 174 Venetian Bay Circle has a pool.
Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have accessible units?
No, 174 Venetian Bay Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Venetian Bay Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Venetian Bay Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 174 Venetian Bay Circle has units with air conditioning.
