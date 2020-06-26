174 Venetian Bay Circle

Amenities

VENETIAN BAY NICE POOL HOME - THIS HOME IS AVAILABLE BEGINNING OF JULY. Pre-approved applications are given priority in showings. Newer home with Solar Heated POOL in gated community! Huge great room with large windowed Florida room with wood laminate off to side, spacious kitchen with all upgraded cabinets, upgraded stainless steel appliances, along with granite counter tops. Tiled walk ways and wet areas. Inside laundry room with upgraded washer and dryer. Pool is screened in and home is walking distance to Lake Monroe. Basic pool service and lawn service included. THREE VEHICLES MAX



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

#49701



(RLNE2457401)