All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle

1522 South Pine Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1522 South Pine Ridge Circle, Sanford, FL 32773

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Sanford FL! AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to this AMAZING condo for rent in Sanford, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. NEW hardwood flooring throughout. FRESH paint. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry for storage and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. SPACIOUS master suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. You will LOVE this quiet community.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4868772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle have any available units?
1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
Is 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle offer parking?
No, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 BedroomsSanford 2 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Places
Sanford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology