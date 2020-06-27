1522 S. Pine Ridge Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets

AMAZING 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Sanford FL! AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to this AMAZING condo for rent in Sanford, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. NEW hardwood flooring throughout. FRESH paint. SPACIOUS living area. Kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry for storage and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. SPACIOUS master suite features a private bathroom and walk in closet. You will LOVE this quiet community.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Region 2 Elementary Schools, Millenium Middle School and Seminole High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally leased by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE4868772)