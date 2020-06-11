All apartments in Sanford
Sanford, FL
151 Lakeside Circle
151 Lakeside Circle

151 Lakeside Cir · No Longer Available
Location

151 Lakeside Cir, Sanford, FL 32773
Hidden Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
151 Lakeside Circle Available 03/01/19 Sandford/Lake Mary area Upgraded Home! Brand New Kitchen and bathrooms! - This magnificent home is move in ready it offers 3 bed 2 bath located in is desirable Hidden Lake! Home has gone through several upgrades such as new kitchen with solid wood cabinets, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Baths also updated with new vanities and granite counters. Fresh paint inside and out. Garage has been converted to a bedroom. Screened patio in the back. Also Includes brand new washer and Dryer. Fenced in back yard. One pet allowed with pet fee

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3459450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Lakeside Circle have any available units?
151 Lakeside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 151 Lakeside Circle have?
Some of 151 Lakeside Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Lakeside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
151 Lakeside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Lakeside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Lakeside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 151 Lakeside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 151 Lakeside Circle offers parking.
Does 151 Lakeside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Lakeside Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Lakeside Circle have a pool?
Yes, 151 Lakeside Circle has a pool.
Does 151 Lakeside Circle have accessible units?
No, 151 Lakeside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Lakeside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Lakeside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Lakeside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Lakeside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
