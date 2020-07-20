All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 133 Calabria Springs Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
133 Calabria Springs Cove
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

133 Calabria Springs Cove

133 Calabria Springs Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

133 Calabria Springs Cove, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fire pit
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
FABULOUS 4/2.5 HOME IN GATED CALABRIA COVE/SANFORD-Lawn Care Included!! - Come home to this quiet, gated community. This 4/2.5 is located on a cul de sac close to shopping, restaurants, and main roads. The master suite is upstairs with two large closets and the master bath has a beautiful garden tub, glass shower and dual sinks. The beautiful fenced backyard has a mix of sun and shade with plenty of room to relax and play complete with fire pit. Make an appointment to view, this will not last long! 407-901-1200

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have any available units?
133 Calabria Springs Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have?
Some of 133 Calabria Springs Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Calabria Springs Cove currently offering any rent specials?
133 Calabria Springs Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Calabria Springs Cove pet-friendly?
No, 133 Calabria Springs Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove offer parking?
Yes, 133 Calabria Springs Cove offers parking.
Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Calabria Springs Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have a pool?
No, 133 Calabria Springs Cove does not have a pool.
Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have accessible units?
No, 133 Calabria Springs Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Calabria Springs Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Calabria Springs Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Calabria Springs Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solara
5000 Solara Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanford 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Apartments
Sanford Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology