133 Calabria Springs Cove

in unit laundry garage fire pit bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

FABULOUS 4/2.5 HOME IN GATED CALABRIA COVE/SANFORD-Lawn Care Included!! - Come home to this quiet, gated community. This 4/2.5 is located on a cul de sac close to shopping, restaurants, and main roads. The master suite is upstairs with two large closets and the master bath has a beautiful garden tub, glass shower and dual sinks. The beautiful fenced backyard has a mix of sun and shade with plenty of room to relax and play complete with fire pit. Make an appointment to view, this will not last long! 407-901-1200



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



No Pets Allowed



