133 Bob Thomas Circle

Nestled in a spacious corner lot, this 3 bed 1 bath home is newly renovated and has fresh paint inside and out. This cozy home features an upgraded bathroom, brand new carpets and waterproof laminate floors. Easy access to 417 and I-4 make this home very conveniently located. Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.