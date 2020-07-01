All apartments in Sanford
133 Bob Thomas Circle

133 Bob Thomas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

133 Bob Thomas Circle, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nestled in a spacious corner lot, this 3 bed 1 bath home is newly renovated and has fresh paint inside and out. This cozy home features an upgraded bathroom, brand new carpets and waterproof laminate floors. Easy access to 417 and I-4 make this home very conveniently located. Qualifications: There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have any available units?
133 Bob Thomas Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have?
Some of 133 Bob Thomas Circle's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Bob Thomas Circle currently offering any rent specials?
133 Bob Thomas Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Bob Thomas Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Bob Thomas Circle is pet friendly.
Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle offer parking?
Yes, 133 Bob Thomas Circle offers parking.
Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Bob Thomas Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have a pool?
No, 133 Bob Thomas Circle does not have a pool.
Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have accessible units?
No, 133 Bob Thomas Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Bob Thomas Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Bob Thomas Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 Bob Thomas Circle has units with air conditioning.

