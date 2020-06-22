All apartments in Sanford
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1313 OLIVE AVE

1313 Olive Avenue · (866) 611-3590
Location

1313 Olive Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1313 OLIVE AVE · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1661 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SOUTH SANFORD - COMPLETELY REMODELED 5BR/2BA - Completely remodeled 5BR/2BA home. New kitchen, new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms. Large backyard. Section 8 accepted.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com

(RLNE5857982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 OLIVE AVE have any available units?
1313 OLIVE AVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1313 OLIVE AVE have?
Some of 1313 OLIVE AVE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 OLIVE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1313 OLIVE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 OLIVE AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 OLIVE AVE is pet friendly.
Does 1313 OLIVE AVE offer parking?
No, 1313 OLIVE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1313 OLIVE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 OLIVE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 OLIVE AVE have a pool?
No, 1313 OLIVE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1313 OLIVE AVE have accessible units?
No, 1313 OLIVE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 OLIVE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1313 OLIVE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1313 OLIVE AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1313 OLIVE AVE has units with air conditioning.
