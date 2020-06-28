All apartments in Sanford
130 PINEFIELD DRIVE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

130 PINEFIELD DRIVE

130 Pinefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

130 Pinefield Drive, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 2-story home with 2-car attached garage and fenced in backyard. Property backs to a large open area with no rear neighbors, and nice sunsets. Recently renovated home has a large master with custom bath, tile, stainless steel appliances, recent carpet upstairs, wood laminate flooring downstairs, and numerous upgrades. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher included. Ready for occupancy September 9th. NO PETS! Tenant to verify dimensions and all school districts

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
130 PINEFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
130 PINEFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sanford.
Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 PINEFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
