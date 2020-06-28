130 PINEFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Beautifully maintained and spacious 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath, 2-story home with 2-car attached garage and fenced in backyard. Property backs to a large open area with no rear neighbors, and nice sunsets. Recently renovated home has a large master with custom bath, tile, stainless steel appliances, recent carpet upstairs, wood laminate flooring downstairs, and numerous upgrades. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher included. Ready for occupancy September 9th. NO PETS! Tenant to verify dimensions and all school districts