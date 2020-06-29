127 Bel Fiore Cove

Amenities

pet friendly parking walk in closets pool accessible

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 3/2.5 Townhouse for Rent In Sanford - Welcome to this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhouse in an amazing location less than a 1 mile from the Orlando Sanford International Airport. This quiet home is move in ready with large family room, breakfast bar and large dining room. The bedrooms are upstairs - the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and private bathroom. This property has many amenities including washer and dyer, and community pool and a dedicated parking space.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult. The HOA requires an additional background check that is the owner's responsibility.



Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, of your pet-if have one. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application. Co-Signers must apply and pay fees just as the applicants.



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is provable income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5058686)