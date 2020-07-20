All apartments in Sanford
Find more places like 119 Dresdan Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sanford, FL
/
119 Dresdan Ct
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

119 Dresdan Ct

119 Dresdan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sanford
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Dresdan Court, Sanford, FL 32771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
119 Dresdan Ct Available 08/15/19 WATERFRONT Villa in Mayfair Meadows - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room/dining area combined, inside utility with washer and dryer, convenient to the community pool. The home is an end unit right on Reflection Lake with fishing and small non-motorized boats allowed. Sit on your back patio or your screened porch and enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.
Back to nature in this single story villa, located just a short distance from I-4 and 417. Close to all shopping, mall, movie theaters, hospitals and the fabulous Mayfair Golf and Country Club.

Community features a pool too!

FEATURES:
Single story villa, end unit, cul-de-sac
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Volume Ceiling with Fans
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
Screened Porch
Open Patio
Dedicated 2 Car Parking
Waterfront
Includes Grounds Maintenance
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region 1: Bentley or Idyllwilde or Wilson Elementary
Sanford Middle
Seminole High

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2411034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Dresdan Ct have any available units?
119 Dresdan Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sanford, FL.
What amenities does 119 Dresdan Ct have?
Some of 119 Dresdan Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Dresdan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
119 Dresdan Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Dresdan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Dresdan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 119 Dresdan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 119 Dresdan Ct offers parking.
Does 119 Dresdan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Dresdan Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Dresdan Ct have a pool?
Yes, 119 Dresdan Ct has a pool.
Does 119 Dresdan Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 119 Dresdan Ct has accessible units.
Does 119 Dresdan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Dresdan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Dresdan Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Dresdan Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Lakes
100 Arbor Lakes Circle
Sanford, FL 32771
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr
Sanford, FL 32773
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Eden
1840 Rinehart Road
Sanford, FL 32771
Lake Monroe
800 Marbella Lane
Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford Court Apartments
3291 S Sanford Ave
Sanford, FL 32773
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771

Similar Pages

Sanford 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanford 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sanford Apartments with ParkingSanford Luxury Apartments
Sanford Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Seminole State College of FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology