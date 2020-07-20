Amenities

119 Dresdan Ct Available 08/15/19 WATERFRONT Villa in Mayfair Meadows - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room/dining area combined, inside utility with washer and dryer, convenient to the community pool. The home is an end unit right on Reflection Lake with fishing and small non-motorized boats allowed. Sit on your back patio or your screened porch and enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.

Back to nature in this single story villa, located just a short distance from I-4 and 417. Close to all shopping, mall, movie theaters, hospitals and the fabulous Mayfair Golf and Country Club.



Community features a pool too!



FEATURES:

Single story villa, end unit, cul-de-sac

All Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Volume Ceiling with Fans

Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring

Screened Porch

Open Patio

Dedicated 2 Car Parking

Waterfront

Includes Grounds Maintenance

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Northwest Region 1: Bentley or Idyllwilde or Wilson Elementary

Sanford Middle

Seminole High



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



