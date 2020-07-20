Amenities
119 Dresdan Ct Available 08/15/19 WATERFRONT Villa in Mayfair Meadows - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th! 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room/dining area combined, inside utility with washer and dryer, convenient to the community pool. The home is an end unit right on Reflection Lake with fishing and small non-motorized boats allowed. Sit on your back patio or your screened porch and enjoy the beautiful sunrises and sunsets.
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy.
Back to nature in this single story villa, located just a short distance from I-4 and 417. Close to all shopping, mall, movie theaters, hospitals and the fabulous Mayfair Golf and Country Club.
Community features a pool too!
FEATURES:
Single story villa, end unit, cul-de-sac
All Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Volume Ceiling with Fans
Carpet, Tile and Laminate Flooring
Screened Porch
Open Patio
Dedicated 2 Car Parking
Waterfront
Includes Grounds Maintenance
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy
SCHOOLS:
Northwest Region 1: Bentley or Idyllwilde or Wilson Elementary
Sanford Middle
Seminole High
Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
Application Process:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
(RLNE2411034)